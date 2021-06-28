RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Dorathy Bachor, Tonto Dike and others had the best pictures on Instagram last week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Last week Nigerian celebrities posted beautiful pictures on Instagram.

Dorathy Bachor {instagram/dorathybachor}
Dorathy Bachor {instagram/dorathybachor}

Here are our top 5 picks of the best celebrity pictures on Instagram last week.

Dora of Big Brother Naija Season 6 deserves two spots on this countdown. She wore a beautiful blue skirt suit by Lady Biba for the big brother reunion.

She also wore a black bustier and mini skirt by House of Jermaine for the premiere of the Devil Wears Agbada. She was one of the best dressed on that red carpet because every other guest was extremely underwhelming or didn't follow the theme.

Dakore styled by the Style Infidel was a delightfully serene in custom-made stitches by Laura.

Bibi Christopher did an excellent job with the green and nude outfit worn by Tonto Dike.

The picture of Prince in a suit by Kimono Kollection is definitely dapper, especially because it was paired with chunky sneakers. Interestingly, the Big Brother Naija camera did not do justice to the outfit.

Fashion designer, Tolu stole the show in a custom made black gown made by 2207 by Tbally.

That's our list! Who do you think should be on this list?

