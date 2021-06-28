Dorathy Bachor, Tonto Dike and others had the best pictures on Instagram last week

Dorathy Bachor

Dora of Big Brother Naija Season 6 deserves two spots on this countdown. She wore a beautiful blue skirt suit by Lady Biba for the big brother reunion.

She also wore a black bustier and mini skirt by House of Jermaine for the premiere of the Devil Wears Agbada. She was one of the best dressed on that red carpet because every other guest was extremely underwhelming or didn't follow the theme.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Dakore styled by the Style Infidel was a delightfully serene in custom-made stitches by Laura.

Tonto Dike

Bibi Christopher did an excellent job with the green and nude outfit worn by Tonto Dike.

Prince Nelson Enwerem

The picture of Prince in a suit by Kimono Kollection is definitely dapper, especially because it was paired with chunky sneakers. Interestingly, the Big Brother Naija camera did not do justice to the outfit.

Tolu Bally

Fashion designer, Tolu stole the show in a custom made black gown made by 2207 by Tbally.