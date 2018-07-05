Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

DJ Spinall covers the latest issue of ZSN magazine

DJ Spinall Artist covers the latest issue of ZSN magazine

Make way! DJ Spinall is the new celeb influencer in town.

  • Published:
DJ Spinall covers the latest issue of ZSN magazine play

DJ Spinall covers the latest issue of ZSN magazine

(ZSN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following Runtown's cover on FV magazine last month, popular Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Spinall, covers the latest edition of ZSN Magazine.

The latest edition of ZSN Monthly, the monthly E- Magazine published by Zebra Stripes Networks (ZSN) is out and DJ Spinall just fits right into it.

This is also supported by a special article chronicling DJ Spinall’s achievements as well as a support article tagged “Make Way, DJs Are The New Celeb Influencers In Town”.

For his cover, Spinall goes for a sporty look - donning a white hooded sweatshirt and matching shoes, which he paired with grey sweatpants. He finished the look with his signature custom northern-style cap.

When you say yes to others, make sure you are not saying no to yourself.

A post shared by SPINALL (@djspinall) on

This dramatic edition features latest gist from famous brand names and faces that the social scene is used to. It announces the return of “Lota Takes” Season 2, a cooking show hosted by Nollywood sweetheart, Lota Chukwu as well as Afro Soul queen, Aramide’s record-making performance at the Upstream Music Festival in Seattle. It also gives the highlights of new movies and line up of the most anticipated Nollywood movie of December 'Up North'.

The presence of Premium betting brand, Baba Ijebu at Goalfest as well as performances at the Basement Gig isn’t left out.

Photography by @ayotimoty.

To read article, download the magazine at the ZSN official site.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion When will the fashion industry have its #MeToo moment?bullet
2 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author spotted at Dior Haute Couture show...bullet
3 Lookbook She Deluxe shows us how to be a 'Lady' with new collectionbullet

Related Articles

Runtown Nigerian popstar covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso
Vanguard Allure Niniola is soaring high on the latest cover of lifestyle magazine
Lookbook Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection
Toke Makinwa Media personality show us how to wear culottes the right way
Style Profile Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear
For Fashionistas Attend 'The Fashion Souk by Eventful' this Sunday

Fashion

Osas Ajibade and designer Africcana win the grand prize for best outfit
Ocean's 8 Premiere Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and designer win N750,000 for best dressed
The Fashion Souk by Eventful
For Fashionistas Attend 'The Fashion Souk by Eventful' this Sunday
Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection
Lookbook Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection
Rich Mnisi's 'Nwa Mulamula' collection draws inspiration from the bravery and strength of mothers.
Rich Mnisi South African designer draws inspiration from the bravery and strength of mothers