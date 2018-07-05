DJ Spinall covers the latest issue of ZSN magazine

news

Following Runtown's cover on FV magazine last month, popular Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Spinall, covers the latest edition of ZSN Magazine.

The latest edition of ZSN Monthly, the monthly E- Magazine published by Zebra Stripes Networks (ZSN) is out and DJ Spinall just fits right into it.

This is also supported by a special article chronicling DJ Spinall’s achievements as well as a support article tagged “Make Way, DJs Are The New Celeb Influencers In Town”.

For his cover, Spinall goes for a sporty look - donning a white hooded sweatshirt and matching shoes, which he paired with grey sweatpants. He finished the look with his signature custom northern-style cap.

This dramatic edition features latest gist from famous brand names and faces that the social scene is used to. It announces the return of “Lota Takes” Season 2, a cooking show hosted by Nollywood sweetheart, Lota Chukwu as well as Afro Soul queen, Aramide’s record-making performance at the Upstream Music Festival in Seattle. It also gives the highlights of new movies and line up of the most anticipated Nollywood movie of December 'Up North'.

The presence of Premium betting brand, Baba Ijebu at Goalfest as well as performances at the Basement Gig isn’t left out.

Photography by @ayotimoty.

To read article, download the magazine at the ZSN official site.