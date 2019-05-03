During her illustrious career at the helm of Dior, Maria Grazia Chuiri has tackled many a topic including feminism and has come under fire for creating outfits that were exact replicas of Romanian folk outfits. This appropriation led an online campaign to be created against her and the french fashion house called #GiveCredit.

Whilst that blew over, another storm is brewing in the wake of the Dior Cruise 2020 show held in Morocco and featuring heavy, wax print, ankara which is symbolic of the European colonialism in Africa.

Clothes that were made locally were the norm and clothes were handmade stories of our rich ancestry, culture and heritage in the form of intriguing shapes, patterns, colours and symbolic messages. Ankara, while not produced by Africans, were similarly based on these very shapes and symbols. However, what was meant to identify 'Africa', turned into something much more counter-productive and exploitative for the continent as a whole.

Although textiles produced for the West African market were based on traditional African symbols, Africans never held the rights to these stories, the Dutch did and they had the means to produce them over and over again. Regardless of the widely debated origins of Ankara, it thrived. The rewards of its success , however, have been enjoyed far away from the continent.

Instead, manufacturing of our own textiles has suffered as a result and something borne out of Africa has benefited us very little, yet another example of the effects of colonialism on the continent. In the words of respected artists, Yinka Shonibare, “The fabrics are made in African styles so in that sense it is African. We (Africans) have a right to take anything from the world and appropriate it as we see fit. We are no longer – we never were anyway – cut off from the world.”

"Maria Grazia Chiuri has always had her heart set on establishing creative exchanges with African cultures," Dior explained in a press release. "With this collection, she sought to dialogue with the real and imagined landscape of Morocco, at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, Europe and Africa, as a dream destination for artists, poets, writers and eternal adventurers."

Framing the show as a 'celebration of African craftsmanship'; Dior missed a few key points which would have salvaged their misdirected show. According to The Standard, ''a show in Marrakech - the brand’s first major event in Morocco - was the fitting destination in which to show a collection that championed a cultural exchange between the codes of Dior and those of pan-African craftsmanship.'' However, this supposed cultural exchange was not all it was painted out to be.

To drive this cultural exchangeable, Maria consulted at length with Anne Grosfilley, a French native, who is an expert in African textiles and fashions. Maria also commissioned Abidjan-based company, Uniwax, a company belonging to Vlisco which is based in the Netherlands, to create an authentic wax print fabric use throughout the collection.

Maria used a non-African woman and a non-African company to be the mouthpiece for a continent that is so rich in culture and heritage, a culture and heritage that neither Anne Grosfilley nor Uniwax are privy to.

The show notes featured an extract from Tahar Ben Jelloun's book, Racism Explained to My Daughter: "Culture teaches us to live together, teaches us that we're not alone in the world, that other people have different traditions and ways of living that are just as valid as our own."

However, to write African people out of the very narrative they created is erasure and a form of racism. If Dior wants to reference our culture, they should have consulted us. Instead, they chose to work with people whose very existence is threatens our own fashion and textiles eco-system.

Watch the show below!

What are your thoughts on the Dior cruise show?