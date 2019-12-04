Dior creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri to join Chimamanda Adichie and other Nigerian fashion designers at the "Wear Nigerian' Fashion Show in Lagos

To further advance this cause, the award-winning writer will be hosting the "Wear Nigerian" mini-fashion show on Dec 4th in Lagos. The mini-fashion show aims to recognize and celebrate the amazing work of Nigerian fashion designers while providing a platform for international exposure.

Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Chimamanda, and other guests will attend the mini-fashion show, which will feature jaw-dropping and unique pieces by Nigerian fashion designers and enlighten guests on the process involved in making some of our native textiles and fashion pieces.

You too can be one of the guests to attend the mini-fashion show and other activities that will take place at this gala night billed for Wednesday the 4th of December. All you have to do is click https://forms.gle/5fGfHxnu2Lco2m6e7 to RSVP, and an invitation will be sent to you.

Chimamanda wears dress by The Lady Maker for the Purple Hibiscus Trust Literary Evening, December 2018

About the “Wear Nigerian” Fashion Show

In 2017, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie got everyone talking when she launched the Wear Nigerian project. In an interview with British magazine i-D, Adichie noted that the project was her way of showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture.

She said, "I decided to use fashion as a kind of political statement, which is to say that I made the choice to wear mostly Nigerian designers to public events, because obviously, I want to support an industry that's full of talent, but also to make a case for how fashion can tell a story. Fashion and culture are intertwined in very interesting ways."

Since then, Chimamanda has committed not only to buying Nigerian clothes, but also to promoting them by wearing these designs to high-profile engagements around the world. At the PEN World Voices Festival in New York, she wore a chic gown by 2207bytbally; she wore Lola Baej to the World Women Summit, New York; she dressed in Moofa for the November 2017 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London; she was adorned in a piece by The Ladymaker at Harvard Class Day in May 2018; and she slayed in a bold black piece by Kiki Kamanu to “La nuit des idees” in Paris in January 2018.

Dior creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri to join Chimamanda Adichie and other Nigerian fashion designers at the "Wear Nigerian' Fashion Show in Lagos

Recently, on her birthday in September 2019, Chimamanda wore a piece by Ejiro Amos Tafiri to receive the 'Prism of Reason' award by the citizens of Kassel, Germany, and she wore Orange Culture to Berlin International Literature Festival. In November 2019, she received an honorary degree in Switzerland wearing The Ladymaker. And how can we forget the daring blue two-piece by JzoFashion which she wore to lecture at Ewha Womans University in Korea in August 2019?

All these are but a few of the many Nigerian fashion designers whose designs have been worn by Chimamanda as part of her Wear Nigerian Project. Others include Trish O. Couture, The FIA Factory, Heritage by Leila Fowler, Rekana, The Muse Factory, Maxivive, Style Temple, Gozel Green among others. The delectable creativity of some of these designers will be displayed at the Wear Nigerian Fashion Show in Lagos December 4th.

Chimamanda wears Orange Culture by Bayo Oke Lawal at a reception held for Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri in honor of her Legion of Honor Award by the French President earlier in May.

The Wear Nigerian Fashion Show will hopefully serve as an inspiration to upcoming and aspiring fashion designers in actualizing their creative skills in the Nigerian Fashion sphere. Designers will also have the opportunity to network with their fellow Nigerian mentors whose works have awed even foreigners abroad.

To attend this gala, click here: https://forms.gle/5fGfHxnu2Lco2m6e7 to RSVP. According to the organizers, SPACES ARE LIMITED, AND SO UNFORTUNATELY NOT EVERYONE WILL BE ABLE TO ATTEND. *PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOU RSVP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO RECEIVE THE INVITATION.

This is a featured post.