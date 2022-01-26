Different caps and hats worn by African men

Here are some popular caps and hats in Africa.

Kofia in East Africa and Kofi in West Africa

Kofia is worn by men in East Africa and usually with a Dashiki.

It is a round, soft and, brimless hat. It is also worn in Northern Nigeria, but it is called the Kofi.

Tarboosh

The tarboosh is a cylindrical cap with a tassel worn by Moroccan men.

Fila gobi

This is a comfortable and soft cap made from aso-oke. It is popular in Western Nigeria and among the Yorubas

Tengade

Tengade is a straw hat worn by the Fulani people. You would probably see it on a lot of men from Senegal.

Habar Kada

The Habar Kada is a stiff cap worn by the Hausas. It is popular with kaftans and finishes off the traditional Hausa attire.

Abeti Aja

Abeti Aja is another cap worn by the Yorubas, it has two flaps by the side, and it literally means 'like the ears of a dog'. It is usually worn with an aso-oke agbada.

Glaniclo

Glaniclo is a flat hat worn by the men of Cote D' Ivoire with their wrappers wrapped around their bodies.

Aka red cap or the red ozo

This is a red cap worn by Igbo chiefs.

Akpu Agu

