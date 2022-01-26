Some of these caps signify social standing, title and positions.
Different caps and hats worn by African men
When it comes to traditional African attire for men, caps and hats are worn with the outfit.
Here are some popular caps and hats in Africa.
Kofia in East Africa and Kofi in West Africa
Kofia is worn by men in East Africa and usually with a Dashiki.
It is a round, soft and, brimless hat. It is also worn in Northern Nigeria, but it is called the Kofi.
Tarboosh
The tarboosh is a cylindrical cap with a tassel worn by Moroccan men.
Fila gobi
This is a comfortable and soft cap made from aso-oke. It is popular in Western Nigeria and among the Yorubas
Tengade
Tengade is a straw hat worn by the Fulani people. You would probably see it on a lot of men from Senegal.
Habar Kada
The Habar Kada is a stiff cap worn by the Hausas. It is popular with kaftans and finishes off the traditional Hausa attire.
Abeti Aja
Abeti Aja is another cap worn by the Yorubas, it has two flaps by the side, and it literally means 'like the ears of a dog'. It is usually worn with an aso-oke agbada.
Glaniclo
Glaniclo is a flat hat worn by the men of Cote D' Ivoire with their wrappers wrapped around their bodies.
Aka red cap or the red ozo
This is a red cap worn by Igbo chiefs.
Akpu Agu
This is a knitted cap worn by titled men in the Igbo custom.
