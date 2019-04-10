Since leaving the Big Brother house, Cee-C has transformed her public persona and grown from being one of the most problematic reality stars to a well-loved regular on the celebrity circuit.

As Cee-C has grown, so has her image and she has become on of the most stylish ex-housemates. With her penchant for the bodycon and heels combo, Cee-C gets the opportunity to show off her stunning figure.

Speaking to Pulse about her flair for style, Cee-C said, ''I’ve always been stylish, if you look at my pictures prior to Big Brother, I’ve always been someone who likes to express herself through the way she dresses. I like looking good and I like good things so for me, nothing has changed since the Big Brother house.''

She continues, stating the items she couldn't possibly live without, ''A bodycon dress, my lashes and nice shoes.''

As well as knowing how to wear the hell out of a dress, Cee-C always looks beautiful in bright colours; in particular, blue.

Here's 7 times Cee-C looked amazing in blue, almost as if she invented the colour herself...

1

2

3

4

5

6

7