Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Hollywood actress, Marilyn Monroe wore the dress to sing happy birthday to former US President, John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim wearing the dress caused quite a stir among many people who felt she was tainting the dress's legacy.

She also admitted to eating sparingly so she could lose 20 pounds and fit into the dress.

Pulse Nigeria

In a picture circulating on social media, there were tears at the back of the gown with the stones falling out of place.

Many people were upset with the damage done to the dress.

Now, Ridley’s Believe It or Not! the organization that gave Kim the gown have spoken up about it and said that the dress was not damaged by Kim.

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner said.

"No alterations were to be made to the dress and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet!⁠” Ripley’s Believe It or Not! said in a press release.

Furthermore, a report written about the dress’s condition in 2017 said that “a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,”

They also believed that Kim didn’t taint the historical legacy of the dress but rather, “the historical importance of the dress has not been negated but rather highlighted."

"An entirely new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe.”

As to whether she paid to wear the dress, the organization said Kim did not pay them nor did they pay her to wear the dress.