RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What's the current state of Marilyn's Monroe dress after Kim wore it?

Kim wearing the Marilyn dress [TimesofIndia]
Kim wearing the Marilyn dress [TimesofIndia]

This week, pictures were circulated online showing the before and after of Marilyn Monroe’s nude dress after Kim Kardashian wore it to the 2022 Met Gala.

Recommended articles

Hollywood actress, Marilyn Monroe wore the dress to sing happy birthday to former US President, John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim wearing the dress caused quite a stir among many people who felt she was tainting the dress's legacy.

She also admitted to eating sparingly so she could lose 20 pounds and fit into the dress.

Kim taking a picture with the dress [Pagesix]
Kim taking a picture with the dress [Pagesix] Pulse Nigeria

In a picture circulating on social media, there were tears at the back of the gown with the stones falling out of place.

Many people were upset with the damage done to the dress.

Now, Ridley’s Believe It or Not! the organization that gave Kim the gown have spoken up about it and said that the dress was not damaged by Kim.

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner said.

"No alterations were to be made to the dress and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet!⁠” Ripley’s Believe It or Not! said in a press release.

Furthermore, a report written about the dress’s condition in 2017 said that “a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,”

They also believed that Kim didn’t taint the historical legacy of the dress but rather, “the historical importance of the dress has not been negated but rather highlighted."

"An entirely new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe.”

As to whether she paid to wear the dress, the organization said Kim did not pay them nor did they pay her to wear the dress.

Rather, Kim made charitable donations to two charities in greater Orlando on behalf of the company.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The irregular migrant's dilemma and struggle

The irregular migrant's dilemma and struggle

The history of the brutal slave trade in Ghana

The history of the brutal slave trade in Ghana

Sex Tourism: 7 countries you can't travel to with your sex toys

Sex Tourism: 7 countries you can't travel to with your sex toys

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

Beyoncé explores retro fashion on the cover of British Vogue's July issue

Beyoncé explores retro fashion on the cover of British Vogue's July issue

UAE's top healthcare provider, Burjeel Medical City, focuses on Nigeria for collaborative opportunities and medical tourism

UAE's top healthcare provider, Burjeel Medical City, focuses on Nigeria for collaborative opportunities and medical tourism

5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

Ordering more food than your date and other dinner date mistakes women make

Ordering more food than your date and other dinner date mistakes women make

Trending

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

The Lagos Leather Fair came out 5 times better

The Lagos Leather Fair came out 5 times better

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make fashion statements

Chioma always looks fabulous [Instagram]

The big bang of the Lagos Leather Fair 5th anniversary

The big bang of the Lagos Leather Fair 5th anniversary