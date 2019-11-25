ELOY has been consistently celebrating women of excellence in different fields since it's exception in 2009.

ELOY Awards Foundation is about empowering and challenging thousands of women to be more and do more by providing access to resources, business skills, and tools for them to be able to grow, transform and sustain their businesses, which will, in turn, benefit their families and the community at large.

Bridget Chigbufue (left) and Deyemi Okanlawon (right) hosted ELOY awards in style [Instagram/ Bridget Chigbufue] Instagram/ Bridget Chigbufue

Several celebrities were present at the award session which held on Sunday, November 24 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was hosted by Bridget Chigbufue and Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon.

ALSO READ: TFAA 2019: See our favorite looks from the event

Here are some of the most amazing looks we spotted at the event.

1. Golden princess! Nancy Isime shined through the event in her mermaid outfit .

2. Media personality, Simi Drey slayed the modern royalty look like a real life princess.

3. Diane Russet took over the red carpet in her lovely dress.

4. Actress, Enado Odigie flaunts her amazing body shape in her lovely outfits.

5. Ifu Enada did justice to the sassy look in her beautifully-designed outfit.

6. Creative Director of SGTC clothing, Toke Oluwo is the real modern-day African princess in her lovely outfit.