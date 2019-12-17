'Detty December' is a term used to describe fun moments at the end of the year; which includes parties, hangouts, vacations, and several other activities.

Getting the right outfits to match your lined out occasions can be a lot of work. You might be caught with rounding off work and records at work or your business and you don't have the time to start searching the internet for outfits to rock.

We know 'Detty December' has started but it's not too late to look peng to those parties. Today's article will give you some insight into outfits that would best suit the 'Detty December' groove. Here are some trendy outfits for your December groove.

1. Prints

Prints are one of the fashion trends we spotted in 2019. Since it's time to have fun, you can wear different types of prints in a very comfortable style. You can pair with heels or sneakers, as long as you're comfy.

2. Denim

It's only natural that you would want to be comfortable because you intend to dance, jump or scream at that concert or party. Denim is the perfect outfit that suits the occasion. It's trendy and stylish. You can decide to wear denim on denim or denim on a top.

3. Shirt Dress

Gowns are always a saving grace when you need to put some on in a hurry but you can switch it up by rocking a shirt dress. Since you intend to have fun, a shirt will add spice to your look and also give you comfort.

4. Neon

Neon is a perfect holiday and party colour all day. Wearing one to your next event would put you in the party mood. You can either wear it as shorts, trousers or a two-piece outfit.

5. Bikers shorts

This is one of the fashion trends that took over 2019. It would give you all the sass and comfort you need to slay at that party. All you need to do is rock with an oversized shirt and lovely sneakers.