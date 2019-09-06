The announcement was made on the CFDA’s official Instagram to the applause of Virgil's many celebrity friends. Virgil, who made history when he was appointed as the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton will inject some much needed colour and culture into the CFDA who has often been criticised for their lack of diversity.

Writing a profile for the newest addition of the board, CFDA says:

"Virgil Abloh began his career working at Fendi under Silvia Fendi and in 2010 assumed the role as Creative Director for Kanye West.

In 2013, Abloh founded OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™, a fashion label that focuses on current culture. The brand offers seasonal men’s and women’s collections along with furniture and ready made goods to reinforce an approach to lifestyle.

Manufacturing is based in Milan because OFF-WHITE focuses on making merchandise with the best fabric and fit. This is a young brand embracing the now in a sophisticated manner."

Furthermore, three other designers of colour members, were added to the board including Maria Cornejo, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and Carly Cushnie by Ford who took the position from Diane Von Furstenberg. The four of them will replace the vacated seats of Kara Ross, Georgina Chapman, Marcus Wainwright, and Mimi So, who were already in non-voting emeritus positions.