Denola Grey's last Instagram reel is proof he is the most creative and fashionable man in Nigeria

When it comes to style, fashion and carriage, we all have to carry flowers and hand them over to Denola Grey because he absolutely deserves it.

He has consistently proven to have impeccable style and taste, he is usually the best-dressed man in every room.

Over the weekend, Denola released an edited reel of himself and his friends over a couple of months, and our mouths were left ajar, we had to bow down to the king of edits and fashion.

Denola offers the best of androgynous fashion and carries it out effortlessly with bejewelled crop tops and tight jeans, and even eyeliner Denola’s fashion isn’t what you would describe as manly or masculine.