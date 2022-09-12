RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Denola Grey's last Instagram reel is proof he is the most creative and fashionable man in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Why Denola's last Instagram reel got us buzzing.

Denola Grey {instagram/denolagrey}
Denola Grey {instagram/denolagrey}

Denola Grey is an actor, influencer and fashion stylist who has us fascinated with his style for many years.

When it comes to style, fashion and carriage, we all have to carry flowers and hand them over to Denola Grey because he absolutely deserves it.

He has consistently proven to have impeccable style and taste, he is usually the best-dressed man in every room.

Over the weekend, Denola released an edited reel of himself and his friends over a couple of months, and our mouths were left ajar, we had to bow down to the king of edits and fashion.

Denola offers the best of androgynous fashion and carries it out effortlessly with bejewelled crop tops and tight jeans, and even eyeliner Denola’s fashion isn’t what you would describe as manly or masculine.

Yet, he certainly has a certain je ne sais quoi that appeals to all genders and sexuality. Back to the reel in question, the level of creativity is actually out of this world because Denola Grey and his friends were in sync with the lyrics of Beyonce’s ‘Heated.’ We especially loved the part where the fans synced with the song. C'est Magnifique!

