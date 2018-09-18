Debikheri releases debut collection titled 'Erten-The Journey'

news

Emerging womenswear brand Debikheri presents it's debut collection titled "Erten" the native way of saying ‘the journey ’ in the Creative Director's native dialect, Utugwang, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The Erten collection is for that Debikheri lady who is on a journey to achieve her dreams.

The Debikheri lady is resilient, classy with poise , knows what she wants and goes after it. A lady who when faced with obstacles always finds a way to rise above it gracefully. Debikheri's Erten collection utilised a bright colour palette which features frills, sheer, belts and unique cutouts.

The collection was inspired by all the women who have left their comfort zone , followed their dreams and carved a niche for themselves irrespective of the challenges they are faced with.

Credits

Brand: Debikheri /@debikheri/

Photography: Dominic Brown /@dominicbrown00/

Models: Ruth Joan Waziri /@ruddiyeh/ , Joan John /@joan_john/ and Isioma Okafor /@anambratallgirl/

Makeup: Wendy Fidelis /@babenextdoor/

Styling: Enine Achu /@enineachu/