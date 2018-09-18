Debikheri releases debut collection titled 'Erten-The Journey'

This fearless, bold and vibrant collection from womenswear label Debikheri is a statement for ladies who are resilient, classy and unexpected.
The Erten collection is for that Debikheri lady who is on a journey to achieve her dreams.
The Debikheri lady is resilient, classy with poise, knows what she wants and goes after it. A lady who when faced with obstacles always finds a way to rise above it gracefully. Debikheri's Erten collection utilised a bright colour palette which features frills, sheer, belts and unique cutouts.
The collection was inspired by all the women who have left their comfort zone, followed their dreams and carved a niche for themselves irrespective of the challenges they are faced with.
Credits
Brand: Debikheri /@debikheri/
Photography: Dominic Brown /@dominicbrown00/
Models: Ruth Joan Waziri /@ruddiyeh/ , Joan John /@joan_john/ and Isioma Okafor /@anambratallgirl/
Makeup: Wendy Fidelis /@babenextdoor/
Styling: Enine Achu /@enineachu/