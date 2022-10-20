Davido teases new collection with Puma

Davido and Puma began their ambassadorial relationship sometime around December 2021, appearing in different ads and their flagship store in Nigeria and even walking the Puma runway during New York Fashion week.
Nigerian and American-born singer, Davido has something in the works with urban outfitters Puma.
Some days ago, Davido teased what seems to be a collaboration between Puma and his charity organization We Rise By Lifting Others [WRBLO].
We are not sure what to expect but our guess is it involves a number of urban outfits and shoes but we are open to being surprised.
Also, big ups to Davido because the checks keep rolling in.
