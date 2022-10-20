RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Davido teases new collection with Puma

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian and American-born singer, Davido has something in the works with urban outfitters Puma.

Davido and Puma may have something in the works [Instagram/puma]
Davido and Puma may have something in the works [Instagram/puma]

Davido and Puma began their ambassadorial relationship sometime around December 2021, appearing in different ads and their flagship store in Nigeria and even walking the Puma runway during New York Fashion week.

Read Also

Some days ago, Davido teased what seems to be a collaboration between Puma and his charity organization We Rise By Lifting Others [WRBLO].

We are not sure what to expect but our guess is it involves a number of urban outfits and shoes but we are open to being surprised.

Also, big ups to Davido because the checks keep rolling in.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido teases new collection with Puma

Davido teases new collection with Puma

5 reasons women should go bald

5 reasons women should go bald

Tolani Baj's birthday photoshoot is quite interesting plus, she is now a DJ!

Tolani Baj's birthday photoshoot is quite interesting plus, she is now a DJ!

Bored of the same old spaghetti? Try these 8 mouth-watering recipes

Bored of the same old spaghetti? Try these 8 mouth-watering recipes

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé: The Yoruba art of child destiny reading

Àkọsẹ̀jaiyé: The Yoruba art of child destiny reading

7 significant advantages to your health that come from having liposuction done

7 significant advantages to your health that come from having liposuction done

Liposuction offers six benefits

Liposuction offers six benefits

What is Laser Liposuction?

What is Laser Liposuction?

Aquafina thrills Lagosians to a refreshing moment at Hard Rock Cafe Zumba session

Aquafina thrills Lagosians to a refreshing moment at Hard Rock Cafe Zumba session

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

These are the best dressed influencers [Instagram]

Best-dressed at Pulse Influencer Awards

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Best dressed looks from Lagos Fashion week press event [Instagram]

Best looks from the Lagos Fashion Week exclusive cocktail dinner

Modella is killing the fashion game [Instagram/apetmodella]

See Modella’s stunning post-show style and 5 of her best looks so far