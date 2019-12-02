Award-winning Singer, Davido talks style and music in the latest issue of GQ Magazine South Africa.

The feature which was aimed at promoting his new album, A Good Time. Celebrity stylist, Alexander Julian styled the superstar singer all through the shoot. Davido rocked a two-piece brown suit set from clothing brand Daily Paper paired with a cheetah skin shirt from South Africa based brand Studio 189. During his interview, he spoke about how he likes to fashionable at every performance and videos.

Davido switch up his street style as he features in GQ Magazine South Africa [Instagram/ Davido] Instagram/Davido

His second look caught our attention as he rocked a buttoned-down shirt from Rochambeau with a coat from Todd Snyder and pants from Project 96.

Here are some of the looks