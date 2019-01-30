Davido is fresh off the high of his sold out concert and whilst we celebrate the star, we also take a look at the jacket that took center stage at the o2.

Davido proved himself to be an African giant as he sold out the o2 in London on Sunday night. The star took to the stage wearing a OKUNOREN “Iyami Eleye” 100% hand-beaded bomber jacket.

The dark jacket was embellished with colourful beads which spoke to David's rich cultural heritage and brought a piece of Africa right onto stage with him.

Speaking about the creation, OKUNOREN said, "This is a piece from the sacred yet to be released collection, “DIVINITY TO FORM” This jacket pays tribute to the divine feminine.

The creation of the collection required a deep understanding of the divinity of the Yoruba people and the vital role of women in bringing this to bear”

OKUNOREN is a Nigerian Menswear label established in 2002. The brand revolutionized men's clothing in Nigeria through its introduction of bespoke tailoring.

Taiwo and Kehinde Okunoren, founders of the company, began by selling men's shirts imported from the UK and America to their customers and soon after realized they could change the face of the African menswear industry through creating their own brand and inspired a new spring of menswear designers across the country.

The brothers sought to create a brand that would reflect their core values of minimalism, precision and heritage.

Drawing inspiration from Saville Row to craft its early collections, the brand began to bolster the emergence of a global African image by reaching deeper into its roots to conceive later collections. It ventured into luxury retail by opening its flagship store in Lagos to wide acclaim in 2013 in a bid to make its Ready to Wear collection more available to customers.