Celebrated South African designer David Tlale brought New York to a standstill with the moving presentation for his latest collection 'Azania'.

  • Published:
(Paige Mashinini)

Illustrious South African fashion designer, David Tlale, stopped traffic when he took to the streets of New York yesterday to unveil his latest collection - in multiple locations. Check out how David Tlale and his models stop traffic in NYC.
 


The audacious street runway show also formed an integral part of a four day trip to the Big Apple orchestrated by Courvoisier South Africa in celebration of New York Fashion Week and the trio of Lumiere: David Tlale, Bonang Matheba and Anatii.
 
The show saw Tlale utilize two iconic New York backdrops as the setting to reveal his dazzling new “Azania” spring/summer collection.
 
“I always enjoy presenting the unexpected and I couldn’t think of a better place than the streets of NYC to show my new collection which is, after all, inspired by this city and its hustle and fast-forward bustle,” said David from Le Bain rooftop bar after the event.


 
In the street runway show, Tlale used 15 models all of whom travelled to both locations - Times Square and the Highline, a former raised railway line turned park - to express his collection’s narrative.


Courvoisier,  known for reinventing the art of celebrations – big or small – has become the perfect companion in creation alongside David Tlale and in supporting his vision for New York Fashion Week   

