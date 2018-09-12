David Tlale and his models stop traffic in NYC

Celebrated South African designer David Tlale brought New York to a standstill with the moving presentation for his latest collection 'Azania'.
The audacious street runway show also formed an integral part of a four day trip to the Big Apple orchestrated by Courvoisier South Africa in celebration of New York Fashion Week and the trio of Lumiere: David Tlale, Bonang Matheba and Anatii.
The show saw Tlale utilize two iconic New York backdrops as the setting to reveal his dazzling new “Azania” spring/summer collection.
“I always enjoy presenting the unexpected and I couldn’t think of a better place than the streets of NYC to show my new collection which is, after all, inspired by this city and its hustle and fast-forward bustle,” said David from Le Bain rooftop bar after the event.
View this post on Instagram
A little title bit of a Red light mood wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t hurt.... #emo#4oCc##Azania#emo#4oCd## SpringSummer18/19 #walknewyork #courvoisiermoments @courvoisiersa @rezebonna @lizbell_lb hair: @xolani_ispeace makeup: @bimpeonakoya @davesucrestudio #trends #womensfashion #womensweardaily
View this post on Instagram
#emo#4oCc##Azania#emo#4oCd## Spring/Summer 18/19 Collection High fashion and the rain brings out Broken Dolls...... #courvoisiermoments #timessquare @courvoisiersa @rezebonna hair @xolani_ispeace makeup @bimpeonakoya @davesucrestudio #walknewyork #womensfashion #womensweardaily #fashion
In the street runway show, Tlale used 15 models all of whom travelled to both locations - Times Square and the Highline, a former raised railway line turned park - to express his collection’s narrative.
Courvoisier, known for reinventing the art of celebrations – big or small – has become the perfect companion in creation alongside David Tlale and in supporting his vision for New York Fashion Week