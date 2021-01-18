Darling Nigeria played Santa and rewarded participants from its recently concluded #StyleLikeAStar Christmas campaign with cash prizes, shopping vouchers, and a whole lot more. How cool is that?

The campaign, challenged consumers to create fashionable and stylish hairstyles during the holidays by recreating unique looks using 10 pre-selected Darling influencers’ hair styles as a guide.

Participants had to create their own looks in a 60 seconds video on Instagram (with Darling hair extensions of course), for a chance to win amazing prizes.

The competition which held from the 19th to 30th December, 2020, had the top 10 finalists involve their friends and family in the campaign by urging them to like their videos on @DarlingNigeria’s Instagram page.

It was such a fun campaign, with a record number of creative videos shared by consumers.

Below are photos of winners with their prizes from Darling Nigeria.

Darling Nigeria rewards creativity in its Style Like A Star campaign

Darling Nigeria rewards creativity in its Style Like A Star campaign

The winner went home with a whopping N100, 000 in cash, a N50,000 www.thedivashop.ng voucher (valid for 6 months), and a star treatment for 2 with Darling extensions from a partner stylist.

The first runner up went away with N50, 000 cash & a N25, 000 www.thedivashop.ng voucher (valid for 6 months).

The second runner up was also not left out as she went away with N25,000 cash & a customized gift box with loads of Darling Nigeria goodies.

Ladies, you can always trust Darling Nigeria for all your hair needs as they offer a wide range of affordable hair extensions. Just visit www.thedivashop.ng and guess what, the colour options are also endless!

Follow @DarlingNigeria on Instagram for more hair inspiration.

*This is a featured post.