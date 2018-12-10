Dapo Desina Atelier drops vibrant holiday collection 'Star'

news

Women's wear Dapo Desina Atelier is excited to share their new resort/holiday collection named 'Star' just in time for the holiday season.

According to the director Dapo Lawal, “We shot the collection at the GTB fashion weekend, we wanted to be surrounded by the beautiful fashionistas and fashion masters right on the street.”

The collection is inspired by Christmas lights, colours and vibes. The dresses are made from pleated 100% cotton chiffons and tulles. They are effortless, flowy and bohemian; the heat wave should be the last thing you should worry about this season.

Take a look at the colourful collection of flirty holiday dresses!

Credits

Designer: @rockbydapodesina

Makeup : @inglotnigeria

Photographer : @prudencedigital22

Model: @khiritmwa

Publicist: @moafricapr