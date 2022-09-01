RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Crotchet outfits are the hottest fashion trend of 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Nothing says I’m sexy and independent more than a woman in a crotchet top, skirt, or gown.

Crotchet outfits are certainly back

The crotchet trend is back in rotation, and we are here for it. It’s becoming a fave in 2022, we are not at all shocked by that.

Here’s why we think the crotchet trend is back.

Crotchets can be made into bikinis, shorts and gowns [Twitter/crotchetdrip]
There is something certainly outdated and old-school about crotchet outfits. It certainly reminds us of 70s hippies who loved to play the guitar and sing songs about peace.

Not everyone can make crotchet outfits [Twitter/theresatruly]
It can’t be found everywhere, perhaps because most of it is handcrafted. A person wearing a crotchet outfit immediately stands out from the crowd.

Most crotchet outfits are see-through [Twitter/crotchetdrip]
Crotchet outfits give an illusion of nudity because it has so many holes in them. The truth is whether it’s a mid-length gown or a mini skirt, you are likely to look incredibly hot in a crotchet outfit – not sweaty hot, but you get what we mean.

We can’t even conclude our discussion of crotchet designs without talking about Twitter and Instagram baddies who make these outfits. They have succeeded in commercializing these outfits with their beautiful yet controversial pictures.

All in all, crotchet outfits are one sure way to look incredibly sexy.

