Whew! Style queen Lisa Folawiyo is truly relentless. After her beautiful and colourful collection at the latest edition of LFW, she's back with a bag that will be on everyone's must-have list.

Lisa Folawiyo, celebrated designer and one of our favourite street style connoisseurs dropped a new pic on Instagram featuring a very interesting bag. The brown and white bag was made entirely out of beads. The bag was beautifully and carefully crafted to resemble a large bow and Lisa modeled it herself with a plain white t-shirt and deconstructed pair of cargo pants.

Lisa Folawiyto Studio expanded into bags long before now with an inspired range of unique beaded mini bags that were stocked all over the world and spotted clutched in the palm of any fashionista worth her salt.

This new addition however shows an evolution in the LF Studio accessory aesthetic and we have never seen anything like it before.

We predict the latest product from the creative mind of Lisa Folawiyo is set to be next season's IT bag.

Popular discount luxury goods website Tradesy defined an It bag in a 2015 article as follows: *It bag (n.): a handbag that eclipses all others in popularity and style and can be seen on the arms of everyone from street style stars, designer darlings, to fashion editors. *

We will have to wait and see the impact the new Lisa Folawiyo bags have but we predict a riot.