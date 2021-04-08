Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration.

Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year. It is certain Confidence wanted to glam up into her new year.

Cranking up the style game on her birthday, the Ghanaian who is also known for her love for fashion stunned us with a green sheer dress while flaunting her beautiful curves.

The caption for one of the photos read, "Darling this is what 47 looks like. Damnnnn girl you are FINE!

Happy birthday."

Her photos showed how proud she is of her 47 years on earth.

