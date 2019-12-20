How prepared and geared up are you for Christmas? It’s almost Christmas and everything you do this season has to speak it.

Since we already know red is an amazing colour and it also interprets Christmas, we've put together outfits you can rock this season. From workwear to casual outfits, red elevates any type of style.

ALSO READ: Here's a guide on how to look stylish for 'Detty December'

This article will show you how to rock red during the festive season.

1. You can appear at your office with a red suit to celebrate Christmas in advance.

2. You can complement your December 'detty' in this lovely outfit.

3. Step out with your friends this Christmas with this stylish look.

4. It doesn't have to be all red. Your denim trouser can get into the picture with this stylish top.

5. Step into your office in this Christmas mood with this lovely outfit.