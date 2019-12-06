It's December already, where festivity and celebration lies, you can revive the Christmas season by switching up your outfits with the right colors.

Christmas is some days to go and it's not too early to get in the groove of the season. We know you have some little black dress you’re planning to wear but the holiday dressing does not have to be so cut and dry.

We have some style inspiration that would help you out with how you should look during the festive season. From top trends to fabulous street style look, here are some of the looks that would get you in the Christmas mood.

1. A pop of red will switch up your look this weekend and also get in the mood for Christmas without being all up in your face. A detailed blazer dress with a red purse looks magical.

2. Christmas can come early without having to go in read all the time. The floral piece from Wildkulture looks perfect for an outfit that would usher you into the festive season.

3. A round-necked top with a black pant and a statement sneakers would do so well at that event this weekend.

4. Two piece red outfit and a green bag will definitely usher in the festive season for you. All you need to do is get a nice sneakers and you're good to go.

5. Red and green with a merry attitude is the perfect combination to get you in the Christmas mood. This red blazer shirt will not make you look classy. it would also give that chic look.