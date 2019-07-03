The author, who proudly champions Nigerian brands and designers wears our works of art to receive honorary degrees, speak at prestigious conferences and attend high-profile events, was spotted representing once again. She may not be wearing Nigerian on this occasion but she's certainly flying the flag for Africa in this Dior ankara gown.

She wore the gown, which was from their controversial Dior Cruise 2020 collection, and paired it with a mini Lady Dior Bag and a resplendent curly afro.

She joined stars like Celine Dion, Anna Wintour, and many other A-Listers at Paris Couture Week 2019 where she was one of the lucky view to get a look at their stunning latest collection.

Adichie announced her decision to wear strictly Nigerian a couple of years ago in response to the fledgling state of the Nigerian creative economy. She blamed the government's "disastrous economic policy" for the decline in the country's currency, but said she saw the "Buy Nigerian to Grow the Naira" rhetoric as a "silver lining."

"In the past few weeks, I've bought more Nigerian brands than I ever have in the past... I've been filled with admiration for the women and men running their businesses despite the many challenges they face. I'm particularly interested in 'inward-looking' brands, those for whom dressing Nigerian women is as important as other goals," Adichie wrote.

Although she admitted to experiencing a few teething problems with her new wardrobe such as "dodgy zippers" and "poor quality fabric", she continues to champion the cause.

She continued, "Overall, I love the clothes, their cut, their whimsy, their color, their flair, their ability to make me feel like myself. Their makers, from designer to tailor to button-fixer to okada-delivery-person, deserve to be supported."

Dior's Cruise 2020 show was tokenism masquerading as appreciation and a lesson in colonialism

Dior's Cruise show was essentially a luxury brand trying to reinvent the wheel and present something we have been doing in Africa for decades as cutting edge fashion. How much longer will we stand for it?

During her illustrious career at the helm of Dior, Maria Grazia Chuiri has tackled many a topic including feminism and has come under fire for creating outfits that were exact replicas of Romanian folk outfits. This appropriation led an online campaign to be created against her and the french fashion house called #GiveCredit.

Whilst that blew over, another storm is brewing in the wake of the Dior Cruise 2020 show held in Morocco and featuring heavy, wax print, ankara which is symbolic of the European colonialism in Africa.

Clothes that were made locally were the norm and clothes were handmade stories of our rich ancestry, culture and heritage in the form of intriguing shapes, patterns, colours and symbolic messages. Ankara, while not produced by Africans, were similarly based on these very shapes and symbols. However, what was meant to identify 'Africa', turned into something much more counter-productive and exploitative for the continent as a whole.

Although textiles produced for the West African market were based on traditional African symbols, Africans never held the rights to these stories, the Dutch did and they had the means to produce them over and over again. Regardless of the widely debated origins of Ankara, it thrived. The rewards of its success , however, have been enjoyed far away from the continent.

Instead, manufacturing of our own textiles has suffered as a result and something borne out of Africa has benefited us very little, yet another example of the effects of colonialism on the continent. In the words of respected artists, Yinka Shonibare, “The fabrics are made in African styles so in that sense it is African. We (Africans) have a right to take anything from the world and appropriate it as we see fit. We are no longer – we never were anyway – cut off from the world.”

"Maria Grazia Chiuri has always had her heart set on establishing creative exchanges with African cultures," Dior explained in a press release. "With this collection, she sought to dialogue with the real and imagined landscape of Morocco, at the crossroads of the Mediterranean, Europe and Africa, as a dream destination for artists, poets, writers and eternal adventurers."

Framing the show as a 'celebration of African craftsmanship'; Dior missed a few key points which would have salvaged their misdirected show. According to The Standard, ''a show in Marrakech - the brand’s first major event in Morocco - was the fitting destination in which to show a collection that championed a cultural exchange between the codes of Dior and those of pan-African craftsmanship.'' However, this supposed cultural exchange was not all it was painted out to be.

To drive this cultural exchangeable, Maria consulted at length with Anne Grosfilley, a French native, who is an expert in African textiles and fashions. Maria also commissioned Abidjan-based company, Uniwax, a company belonging to Vlisco which is based in the Netherlands, to create an authentic wax print fabric use throughout the collection.

Maria used a non-African woman and a non-African company to be the mouthpiece for a continent that is so rich in culture and heritage, a culture and heritage that neither Anne Grosfilley nor Uniwax are privy to.

The show notes featured an extract from Tahar Ben Jelloun's book, Racism Explained to My Daughter: "Culture teaches us to live together, teaches us that we're not alone in the world, that other people have different traditions and ways of living that are just as valid as our own."

However, to write African people out of the very narrative they created is erasure and a form of racism. If Dior wants to reference our culture, they should have consulted us. Instead, they chose to work with people whose very existence is threatens our own fashion and textiles eco-system.

Watch the show below!

What are your thoughts on the Dior cruise show?