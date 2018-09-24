Pulse.ng logo
Author dazzles in Wild Kulture by Jennifer Oseh at Lagos event

Chimamanda Adichie Author dazzles in Wild Kulture by Jennifer Oseh at Lagos event

Chimamanda shut down Lagos over the weekend at an exclusive event and you won't believe what she wore. Take a look!

  • Published:
Chimamanda Adichie dazzles in Wild Kulture at Lagos event play

Chimamanda Adichie dazzles in Wild Kulture at Lagos event

(Instagram/ morebranchestv)

Chimamanda is known for her eclectic style and her penchant for Nigerian designers. For her exclusive event in Lagos over the weekend, we expected something special and she didn't disappoint. Look how the author dazzles in Wild Kulture by Jennifer Oseh at Lagos event.

Whether it's Paris Fashion Week or receiving yet another honour at a prestigious university, Chimamanda is always repping Nigeria with her sartorial choices.

For her exclusive Q&A in Lagos over the weekend, Chimamanda chose to wear a mixed prints outfit by emerging Nigerian label Wild Kulture. Wild Kulture is the brainchild of popular fashion influencer Jennifer Oseh aka The Wildflower.

Jennifer is arguably one of the most stylish young women in Nigeria and consistently thrills her thousands of fans on Instagram with her fashion choices. It would only make sense for a woman with so much style to share that with others.

Wild Kulture has made quite the impact with pieces that are far from the ordinary and are guaranteed to make you stand out from the crowd. Mostly modelled by Jennifer herself, Wild Kulture is going to do big things for the ready-to-wear industry in Nigeria.

 

Chimamanda descended down the steps at Worsktation in Victoria Island to a crowd of adoring fans. The outspoken literary luminary looked radiant as she wore a polka dot blouse paired with a pair of floral cropped pants. Chimamanda defied her 41 years in the stylish outfit which she paired with some floral heels.

View this post on Instagram

Lagos @theladyvhodka #MadeinNigeria #ootd #naturalhair

A post shared by Chimamanda Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie) on

Chimamanda wore her natural hair in an interesting bouffant style and kept her makeup to a minimum, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

The controversial author thrilled the lucky fans and answered their burning questions. She boldly reinforced her thoughts on feminism in the context of Nigerian society which was bound to ruffle some feathers. All in all, it was an afternoon to remember for Chimamanda fans.

