There are so many exciting new trends to try out , unexpected silhouettes that we spotted on runways and colour combinations worth giving a go. Some of the outfits below might seem eccentric or over-the-top at first, but let your guard down and dare yourself to work them like the fashion icon (in training) that you are. You won't regret it when your friends start complimenting you on your "new look" every time you step out.

If you're struggling to get inspired, check out this Instagram fashion inspiration to spice up your style in the New Year!