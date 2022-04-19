Check out these amazing purse designs by Judith Leiber

Well, that was one of many designs by Judith Leiber. Do you remember a time a clutch in the shape of a $100 was trending? That was another of Judith's design.

When I first discovered the maker of these bags, I thought it was by a young person, but the brand had been in existence since 1963.

The eponymous bag brand was founded by a Jewish immigrant who ran away from Nazi Germany to the United States.

Judith's bags were synonymous with the rich and famous and was even called The First Lady’s bag. As far back as that time, it costs about $7,500. It is a very high-end luxury couture. Her bags were so famous they were housed in museums.

Judith Leiber makes what is called crystal minaudière. Minaudières are fashion accessories made of shiny stones and crystals that are usually worn with evening gowns.

Judith ran the company until 1993 when she sold it for $18 million to Dee Hilfiger – wife of Tommy Hilfiger.

Dee has been the owner and creative director. She has continued the quirky creativity of the former owner.

In 1998, Judith retired from the business. She died in 2018 at the age of 97 but the business still lives on.

The creativity and quirkiness of these bags make them a favourite for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Madonna, and Beyonce.

Here is the Wall Street Journal describing Judith Leiber’s creations "a bundle of asparagus stalks. A Ganesh elephant. A Russian nesting doll. A sleeve of french fries. A penguin wearing a top hat."

"Long before we used emojis, handbag designer Judith Leiber transformed animals, vegetables and definitely the occasional mineral into conversation pieces in clutch form."