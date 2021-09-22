RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Check out the best dressed celebrities at 2021 Emmys

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the best dressed Hollywood stars at The Emmys.

Best Dressed Hollywood Celebrities for The Emmys [instagram]
Best Dressed Hollywood Celebrities for The Emmys [instagram]

The Emmy Awards is America’s big night for American Television shows and Hollywood stars dressed the part.

This year’s Emmy Awards took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, and, American celebrities dazzled on the red carpet.

It appeared that the hidden theme was elegance because everyone should showed up like they were going for a date with the Queen of England,

Whose outfits did we love the most? Here they are.

www.instagram.com

Issa dazzled in this see-through shimmering Alietteny gown.

www.instagram.com

Anta Taylor-Joy from the Queen’s Gambit wore a pale-yellow halter neck dress with a yellow silk faille opera coat made by Dior.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Yara attended the Emmys wearing a Dior mid-length green silk faille gown

www.instagram.com

Kerry wore a custom-made Ebro silk satin slip dress with a corset belt.

www.instagram.com

Billy was a gorgeous butterfly in a statement custom-made black ensemble with dramatic ruffles by Ashi Studio.

He was also blinged out to perfection in Lorraine Schwartz jewellery

www.instagram.com

Kaley wore a custom Vera Wang neon yellow taffeta gown with a sweetheart neckline and taffeta flowers on the straps.

