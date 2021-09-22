Check out the best dressed celebrities at 2021 Emmys

The Emmy Awards is America’s big night for American Television shows and Hollywood stars dressed the part.
These are the best dressed Hollywood stars at The Emmys.
This year’s Emmy Awards took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, and, American celebrities dazzled on the red carpet.
It appeared that the hidden theme was elegance because everyone should showed up like they were going for a date with the Queen of England,
Whose outfits did we love the most? Here they are.
Issa Rae
Issa dazzled in this see-through shimmering Alietteny gown.
Anta Taylor-Joy
Anta Taylor-Joy from the Queen’s Gambit wore a pale-yellow halter neck dress with a yellow silk faille opera coat made by Dior.
Yara Shahidi
Yara attended the Emmys wearing a Dior mid-length green silk faille gown
Kerry Washington
Kerry wore a custom-made Ebro silk satin slip dress with a corset belt.
Billy Porter
Billy was a gorgeous butterfly in a statement custom-made black ensemble with dramatic ruffles by Ashi Studio.
He was also blinged out to perfection in Lorraine Schwartz jewellery
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley wore a custom Vera Wang neon yellow taffeta gown with a sweetheart neckline and taffeta flowers on the straps.
