Check out the best dressed celebrities at 2021 Emmys

This year’s Emmy Awards took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, and, American celebrities dazzled on the red carpet.

It appeared that the hidden theme was elegance because everyone should showed up like they were going for a date with the Queen of England,

Whose outfits did we love the most? Here they are.

Issa Rae

Issa dazzled in this see-through shimmering Alietteny gown.

Anta Taylor-Joy

Anta Taylor-Joy from the Queen’s Gambit wore a pale-yellow halter neck dress with a yellow silk faille opera coat made by Dior.

Yara Shahidi

Yara attended the Emmys wearing a Dior mid-length green silk faille gown

Kerry Washington

Kerry wore a custom-made Ebro silk satin slip dress with a corset belt.

Billy Porter

Billy was a gorgeous butterfly in a statement custom-made black ensemble with dramatic ruffles by Ashi Studio.

He was also blinged out to perfection in Lorraine Schwartz jewellery

Kaley Cuoco