It is arguably the most stylish night in the awards calendar and we bring you the best and worst of the 91st Academy Awards.

Hollywood’s brightest stars descended on the Dolby Theater in LA, on Sunday evening where the 2019 Oscars, the 91st edition of the Academy Awards, took place.

It is one of the most highly-anticipated red carpets in the world and we have all the outfits, the good and the bad, for your viewing pleasure.

Check out the best and the worst looks from the Oscars 2019!

The Good

Tessa Thomspon is a vision in this simple ruffled Chanel piece. Tessa's style is quite flamboyant so this classic Chanel dress is rather toned down for the stunning actress and it works perfectly. We particularly love the gold detailing on the ruffles.

Amandla looked so beautiful and ethereal in this gorgeous beaded Miu Miu dress. We especially love her braided hairstyle and simple, natural, youthful makeup look.

Plus size supermodel Ashley Graham was one of the red carpet correspondents but funnily enough landed on all the best-dressed lists herself with this simple yet striking Zac Posen number which showed off her sensational figure to perfection.

Defying her age, Angela Bassett looks pretty in pink in her Reem Accra gown with bow detailing. The shade looks perfect against her sumptuous brown skin.

Talk about power dressing! Allison Janey looks like an absolute boss in this deconstructed tuxedo dress. The black is a nice welcome from the metallics and pastels we usually see on the red carpet.

Whew! What a body! Amy Adams is wearing the hell out of this embellished Versace gown which clings to her flawless physique. We love the colour against her alabaster skin which is complimented by her flowing auburn locks.

One of the most deserved winners of the night, Lady Gaga graced the red carpet in a black Alexander McQueen dress with architectural detailing and exaggerated hips.

We love the unusual silhouette and of course she paired it with canary yellow Tiffany Diamonds worth a staggering $30m.

Jennifer Lopez never fails us with her red carpet looks even though it can be a little monotonous at times. This Tom Ford mirrored number is signature JLO glam and we can't fault it.

We absolutely LOVE the ruffle detailing on this red Elie Saab dress and it looks amazing on the talented Jennifer Hudson.

Another big winner of the night Regina King looked positively angelic in her Grecian-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown. Simple and timeless, Regina paired it with a textured bob and simple accessories. Congrats to her on the well-deserved win!

Newcomer and BlacKKKlansmen actress Laura Harrier was cute as a button is custom Louis Vuitton. The baby blue colour looked amazing on her skin and we love the colourful jewel embellishments. Beautiful!

The Bad

SZA missed the mark in this white Vivienne Westwood dress. We understand Westwood's dresses are often deconstructed but this material makes the dress look simply unfinished. Her tousled up-do adds to the 'messiness' and she ends up looking scruffy.

This dress is simply too overbearing and the black is quite jarring. Queen Latifah, with her curvy figure, should have chosen a more flattering silhouette. This makes her look boxy and the fit is not right around the waist.

This pink Karl Lagerfeld creation is neither here nor there. Yes, it fits Lisa properly but the colour and the overall style is quite unforgettable and not worthy of a woman like Lisa.

Talk about busy! This Giambattista Valli dress simply has way too much going on and the floral detailing makes it looks curtain-like. It certainly doesn't flatter Maya and wears her rather than she wearing it.

Danai usually gets it spot on so we are very disappointed by this prom dress style ensemble. The black and gold ratio is off and the dress looks off the rack and cheap.

Rachel looks like a cardinal in this red Givenchy number. Between the bizarre shiny cape and tulle skirt, we are just a bit confused and largely, unimpressed.

We so wanted to love this Brandon Maxwell look on Sarah but after staring at it for quite some time, we have to reluctantly admit that it just doesn't work. From the colour to the bizarre cutouts on the hips, the dress drowns Sarah and washes her out at the same time.