Check out all the highlights from NSFDW2018

news

Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2018 has come to an end, but exquisite designs showcased on the NSFDW runway will be talked about all year round. Check out all the highlights from the exciting fashion show.

This year, the brand switched up on its usual routine of two days of catwalk for a five-day schedule of activities which kicked off on 3 September with Business of Fashion Forum to the grand finale on the 8September at Federal Palace Hotel with a one-day show of extraordinary designs.

The red carpet kicked off by 2pm despite the pouring rain and our red carpet hosts were Moses Akerele of MTV Shuga and Awoniyi Aadedolapo, Style blogger and fashion retailer. The gala show featured two shows – afternoon and evening catwalk shows featuring over 24 designers. The hosts for the day were Ebonylife TV’s Tomike Alayande and Bright Okere.





True to NSFDW culture, the most creative designers are selected by a panel of judges , this year panel of judges were Chidera Muoka (Editor-in-Chief, Guardian Life), Akin Faminu (Men’s Style Blogger/Fashion Influencer), Diipo Ayo Adeusi (Style Consultant), Sharon Ojong (Creative Director). Jane Michael Ekanem (Fashion Entrepreneur/Stylist), Adebayo Oke Lawal (Creative Director, Orange Culture) and Maryanne Alabi (International Fashion Consultant/Stylist) who were present at both shows.



This year, the most creative designer whose designs were outstanding and captivated the audience went to Agwemel Collection by Elizabeth Agwe. Elizabeth will showcase her exquisite pieces at African Fashion Week Houston in October. The Menswear designer of the year was awarded to FAMS Nigeria who stayed true to this year’s theme, Fashion and The Millennial. He received a brand new computerised sewing machine from our brand partner Zinsu technology and will also be showcasing at AFWH in October.

Womenswear Designer of the year was awarded to Modhan, who used crotchet for all her beautiful designs. She also went home with a brand new computerised sewing machine and will be showcasing at The Glitz Africa Fashion Week in Ghana and will also enjoy a one week advance fashion training with our partner Joyce Ababio College of Fashion in Ghana. The best fashion school of the year was awarded to Makadel Fashion School. The school will go on to showcase later this year in Swahili at the Swahili Fashion Week in Kenya.





Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2018 which was founded by BlacknBbold Fashion House was supported by Ob9ja management, LCL The Showcase (Managing partner), Studi24 Nigeria, African Fashion Week Houston, Flawless Ivy (Official Make up Partner), My Hair Limited (Official Hair Partner), Lens Scope Studio, Joyce Ababio College of Fashion, Imorian by Nene, Ayo Van Elmar Fashion Café, Wilsons Lemonade (Official Drink Sponsor), Bakers World (Official Food Partner), Zmirage Ltd, Glitz Fashion Week, Swahili Fashion Week, Randivie by RandaEissa (Shoe Sponsor), 313 Eko Hand Made Shoes (Shoe Sponsor), Don Sylvester Records and Zinsu Technology.