RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Celebrity pictures of the week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

With so many events happening this week we were not short of fabulous celebrity pictures.

These are this week's best pictures
These are this week's best pictures

These are the carefully curated pictures with amazing poses, stunning outfits, great background and an overall great aesthetic.

Recommended articles

Ladipoe went to the Grammys wearing a crisp black two-piece. Those shoes are fire too!

For the premiere of Real Housewives of Lagos, Iyabo wears this colourful aso-oke. She looks stunning.

Zlatan looks pretty stylish in this two-piece, take a look at his shoes? Fashionista extraordinaire.

Toke welcomed us to January looking blue and gorgeous.

This week was Sharon’s birthday and she gave us mermaid energy in this ensemble and pose.

Ayra is giving angelic vibes in this picture.

Tacha in gold? A sight to behold.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 activities for those looking for romance and fun this easter

10 activities for those looking for romance and fun this easter

Celebrity pictures of the week

Celebrity pictures of the week

The exhausting life of a slay queen and baddie

The exhausting life of a slay queen and baddie

5 ways to kick-start a perfect weekend

5 ways to kick-start a perfect weekend

Celebrate Easter with Shopping Vouchers in Infinix April Promo

Celebrate Easter with Shopping Vouchers in Infinix April Promo

How to lose postpartum weight healthily

How to lose postpartum weight healthily

Walkers District Lagos Party: Johnnie Walker’s convergence of creatives

Walkers District Lagos Party: Johnnie Walker’s convergence of creatives

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Trending

Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at premiere of King of Thieves

Costumes at the premiere

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

Grammy Awards 2022: The best-dressed women

Best dressed women at the Grammy Awards

Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere: The cast members on classy outfits and those on tacky couture

Iyabo, Chioma, Carolyn are the cast members of Real Housewives [Instagram]