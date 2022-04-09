These are the carefully curated pictures with amazing poses, stunning outfits, great background and an overall great aesthetic.
Celebrity pictures of the week
With so many events happening this week we were not short of fabulous celebrity pictures.
Ladipoe
Ladipoe went to the Grammys wearing a crisp black two-piece. Those shoes are fire too!
Iyabo Ojo
For the premiere of Real Housewives of Lagos, Iyabo wears this colourful aso-oke. She looks stunning.
Zlatan
Zlatan looks pretty stylish in this two-piece, take a look at his shoes? Fashionista extraordinaire.
Toke Makinwa
Toke welcomed us to January looking blue and gorgeous.
Sharon
This week was Sharon’s birthday and she gave us mermaid energy in this ensemble and pose.
Ayra
Ayra is giving angelic vibes in this picture.
Tacha
Tacha in gold? A sight to behold.
