Iconic celebrity designer Mai Atafo is Blanck magazine's latest cover star

Prolific Nigerian fashion designer Mai Atafo covers, not one but two covers for Blanck Magazine's 12th Issue.

In this riveting interview one of the most influential African fashion designers, Mai Atafo sits with Blanck Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Franka Chiedu as she sought to unravel the man behind the eponymous fashion brand .

They delve deep into conversations surrounding his sexual orientation and gay rumors, dealing with loss and infertility, surviving a house fire and much more for the magazine’s 12 issue.

This feature is not about fashion but about Ohimai – an exceptional man, husband, father and originator as he shares his core truths in a bare-it-all interview that reveals the joys of family, the rewards of teamwork and the extraordinary lessons that come with attaining success.

Mai is undoubtedly one of the famed African fashion moguls with an industry cult-like following. He has managed to remain relevant for nearly a decade and in the interview, he spares some words of wisdom on how he was able to do this:

“Staying relevant is beyond making clothes -you must also be consistent and not sit on your laurels. In fashion, it is one thing for you to create amazing work but it's another for people to applaud the work that you have done. It is not about you but always about them; the customers -the people that you need to satisfy as you're only as good as the people that buy into you.”

Also, in this issue two other fashion pundits Arieta Mujay and Joan Reidy are interviewed and they dish powerful insights about their experience working in the Nigerian fashion industry.

Cover Credits:

Interview & Story: Franka Chiedu

Photography: Kola Oshalusi

Styling: Franka Chiedu