Wizkid, popularly known as Starboy, is one of the biggest exports from Nigeria. Having created some of the most memorable songs of our generation and collaborated with international artists including Drake and Diplo, Wizkid has also carved out a unique style which is a delightful mix of luxury labels and elevated streetwear.

Wearing designers such as Off-White, BAPE, Palm Angels, Gucci, Moschino and Dolce and Gabbana, the star has become a fashion star in his own right. Having worked with celebrity stylist Ugo Mozie who is responsible for some of his most popular looks including that sparkling Gucci jumper that was reminiscent of MJ, Wizkid has been long recognised for his image.

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayo Balogun, had his style credentials sealed when he walked the runway for international fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana, alongside super model Naomi Campbell and Nigerian international artist Tinie Tempah.

In 2016, style bible Vogue profiled the star and talked to him about what makes his look so special and how he incorporates his Nigerian heritage into his look.

When asked about his affinity for 'Nigerian' clothing, Wizkid said, "When I’m back home, all I wear is African fabric. All I really rock is the traditional stuff. That’s the in thing right now. That’s really coming back. Back in the day, our parents used to wear it every day, and they still do, but now it’s cool for wee young ones to wear it. It’s amazing. We’re doing it differently. We’re having it a little bit more fitted. We have styles on it, embroideries and stuff, by local people, made by hand, designed on it."

Describing the unique Lagos style that has shaped him, Wizkid said, "Lagos style is fresh and different. Even with the tailors, they get very innovative with their stuff, with the cuts. When my parents used to make the traditional wares, it was a little bit baggy. But now the tailors are able to infuse the European style, making it slim-fit. Lagos style is different, man. Innovative."

Wizkid's love for sportswear did not start today. From a young age, the star has been enamoured with sports brands. He says, "Growing up in Lagos, I wasn’t fortunate enough to get the fresh stuff when it was new. There was this place we used to go to find stuff that had been shipped from America, like secondhand clothes. I used to rock a lot of Reebok, just a lot of sporty stuff."

Wizkid also admitted why he's rarely seen in the same thing more than once, "Fresh, fresh, fresh. That’s how I like to keep it. It’s hard for me to wear the same thing twice."

Talking about who inspires him, Wizkid said, "I love Pharrell’s style. It inspires me. It’s not about the brands, you know, it’s how you put them together. Everything he rocks, he makes it look so good."

As one of the biggest stars to come out of Africa, Wizkid spoke about the pressure he feels to represent the continent whereever he goes. From his clothes to his vibes, Wizkid is certainly flying the flag for his country and ensuring his people are empowered through their craft. "Yeah, it’s a lot of responsibility. Even for my T-shirts, I’m having the real African prints used as the design on them. I’m getting them locally made in the villages in Nigeria. The proper, proper materials."

We have put together some of Wizkid's best looks and you can certainly see why Starboy is one of the best things to come out from Nigeria in a long while.

Happy Birthday!