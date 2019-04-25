Known for her sensational figure, it was no surprise that Cee-C chose to show it off in this intricate, gold lingerie set by Tiannah Styling.

Cee-C was spotted looking like a bronzed goddess as she paired her saucy lingerie with an iridescent oversized blazer, also by Tiannah. She finished the look with a pair of barely-there stilettos.

Ex-BB Naija housemate Bam Bam turned 30 on Tuesday and celebrated the special day by throwing a lingerie party with her closest friends. The private party didn't make it to social media for obvious reasons but Cee-C was kind enough to give us a glimpse.