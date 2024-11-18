Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless elegance

Casual Queen, Nigeria’s go-to ready-to-wear brand for the modern woman, has just launched its much-anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection, aptly named “ ÈREGUÁ ”.

The collection derives its name from the Itsekiri word meaning "gain of beauty," reflecting the essence of elegance and sophistication woven into each piece.

Designed for the ambitious, style-forward woman, the ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION is a celebration of boldness, elegance, and grace. It showcases Casual Queen’s signature aesthetic, which blends timeless appeal with contemporary finesse. Each garment is meticulously crafted to offer a flattering fit that highlights the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail. With a focus on modest yet modern silhouettes, the collection aims to adorn women with a sense of confidence and style, making a playful yet bold statement.

The ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION introduces a stunning array of innovative prints and luxurious fabrics, including:

Adire: Traditional tie-dye patterns that showcase Nigerian heritage.

Lace: Classic and intricate, adding a touch of femininity.

Silk and Satin: Smooth, silky fabrics that drape elegantly, perfect for making a chic statement.

Chiffon: Light and airy for a breezy, effortless look.

Each piece in the collection features the Casual Queen insignia, subtly imprinted on the fabric, giving it a unique and exclusive edge that elevates the wearer’s style.

"ÈREGUÁ is more than just a collection; it’s an embodiment of the Casual Queen ethos—daring, sophisticated, and effortlessly stylish," says the brand’s CEO Mrs Henrietta Uwhubetiyi. “We have taken inspiration from Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry, blending it seamlessly with modern design elements to cater to the dynamic tastes of today’s woman.”

This versatile collection is designed to be worn on any given day, transitioning effortlessly from day to night, casual to formal. Whether it’s a silk satin dress for a relaxed brunch, a vibrant lace button top and pant set for an event, or an airy chiffon piece for a day out, Casual Queen offers something for every woman looking to make a statement.

The ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION is now available online and at select retail outlets.

About Casual Queen:

Casual Queen is a Nigerian ready-to-wear brand celebrated for its incredible fit, innovative prints, and timeless aesthetics. The brand caters to modern women who embrace style, elegance, and a hint of boldness in their fashion choices.

