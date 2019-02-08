Cardi B's Harper's Bazaar feature is the stuff fairytales are made of

Cardi B's reign refuses to let up and her latest cover on Harper's Bazzar is a fairytale.

When Cardi B was pictured being escorted out of the Harper's Bazaar fashion week party with a huge bump on her head and shoe-less, many were convinced that her altercation with Nicki Minaj would spell the end of her career.

Imagine, just a few months later. Cardi B is pictured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar itself living out her dream.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a Cinderella moment that reeked of shade as Cardi is pictured fleeing from a castle in a red dress and with a shoe missing.

Cardi B reenacted fairytales for the March 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar. For the cover and accompanying editorial, Mariano Vivanco photographed the rapper in princess-worthy Vera Wang and Dolce & Gabbana gowns as she posed as Cinderella and Rapunzel. Cardi then opened up to Vanessa Grigoriadis about fame, family and whether she'll ever get back with Offset.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On how motherhood has changed her:

"I just wanna be home all the time. I don't care about going out anymore. The things that I thought matter, it didn't really matter. I'm just so focused on my kid. I don't be sad for long because whenever I'm with my baby, it's like, 'Yeah, whatever. F*ck everybody.'"

On being a sexy mom:

"I feel like when I'm half naked and when I twerk, people be like, 'You're a mom now,' and it's like, 'Well, I was doing it before I was a mom, so it's not like there's gonna be a difference.' One day, my daughter's gonna see my body and she's gonna see me twerking and it's like, 'Would it make a difference if I did it after or before her?' It's still out there. I feel like moms who do wanna feel sexy can be. I don't feel like once you become a mom, you supposed to be this nun."

On motherhood and dating:

"When it comes being around men, I don't feel like a lotta moms should be dating three, four different guys in a year. And I don't feel like your kids should see you with a whole lotta different men. Especially if you have a female daughter. Because I feel like there's a lot of psychopaths and you don't want them around your kids. Once you're a mom, you should be more mindful of how many men you bring in your life. I don't feel negative [towards men]. I just don't feel like I have the time right now."

On Offset’s involvement in parenting:

"My daughter loves her dad. She really, really does. I don't feel like I'm a single mom because that's her dad. I feel like a single mom is a person that don't have the dad around. He loves my kid. I don't feel single at all. Whatever Imma want, he's gonna give me, so I don't feel like a single mom."

On distancing herself from social media:

"Some people, they always think that I'm trying to do something [on social media] for publicity and I don't even like the publicity. I don't like the drama. I don't like the bullshit ...and I don't need it. I really don't need it. I feel like my music sells on its own. People think they need it to sell records. I don't think so. Look at somebody like Post Malone. He's never on social media."