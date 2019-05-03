Cardi B burst on to the social media scene the with her hilarious and crude videos about her life experiences growing up in the hood. The young stripper gave us a no-holds barred insight into her colourful life and garnered a huge following thanks to her magnetic personality.

It wasn't long before reality TV producers saw the value in Cardi and she was hired to appear on Love and Hip Hop New York where she sent shock-waves through the viewing audience. Cardi was depicted as a ex-stripper hoping to forge a rap career, working with various producers and having run-ins with cast members. Cardi quickly became a fan favourite because, in all honestly, people had never seen anybody like her before. She was loud, obnoxious and terrifyingly honest and fans were instantly enamoured by her authenticity and though she was crass, she was likeable.

In a space that was predominately black and latinx, Cardi's crassness was considered acceptable, entertaining even, but as she becomes more famous, there is more outrage over her antics. Why?

Respectability politics has played a huge part on the critiquing of Cardi B but the irony is, she's acting the way she always has. So, what has changed?

Well, Cardi has now entered more mainstream (read: white) spaces and as a minority, she's expected to tow the line and her refusal to do so has made her a target. So what exactly is respectability politics and why are people of colour supposed to play along?

The origins of respectability politics

Respectability politics refers to attempts by marginalised groups to police their own members and show their social values as being continuous and compatible with dominant values rather than challenging the mainstream for what they see as its failure to accept difference.

The concept of respectability politics was first introduced by author and professor Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham in her 1993 book Righteous Discontent: The Women’s Movement in the Black Baptist Church, 1880-1920. In general, it is defined as what happens when minority and/or marginalised groups are taught that in order to be treated better by groups in power, they must behave in a certain way.

In the context of Black American history, respectability politics was observed as a way of purposely trying to sideline or undermine cultural and moral practices that were thought to be disrespectful to mainstream society, especially in the context of 'good manners' and 'polite behaviour'.

Behave, Cardi!

The first instance of Cardi B being held to this standard was her run-in with Nicki Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar fashion week party. Their rivalry came to a head when the two came face to face at the cocktail party and Cardi was photographed being marched out by security, shoe-less and with a bump on her head.

The image was widely shared and Cardi was criticised for acting that way, in particular, at a fashion week event which is a predominantly white space. People predicted that Cardi's outburst would spell the end of her career because she had gone against everything respectability politics stands. Boy, were they wrong.

Soon after, Cardi B secured a multi-million dollar Pepsi endorsement and found herself on the cover of the very Harper's Bazaar magazine that she was supposed to be shunned by. Once again, the 'seldomly well-behaved woman' was on the rise.

In her now deleted Instagram statement, Cardi writes, “ I'm from the hood, I speak how I speak, I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be a example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. I’m not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am.”

﻿Cardi's continuous refusal to buy into this narrative remains a bone of contention for many, especially black women who have done everything right and continue to be stigmatised. Everything we have been taught is that the success and prestige Cardi has attracted simply should not be for ex-stripper from the hood. Her story counteracts everything we have been taught about what black people need to be in order to be successful.

Meanwhile, black people who get a good education and end up in dead-end jobs with nothing to show for their hard work are forced to deal with the injustices of being black on a daily basis despite doing everything 'they were supposed to do'.

The truth about respectability politics is that it provides a false sense of security for those who buy into it. We have seen repeatedly that a minority, regardless of whether they have a masters degree, a luxury car, a mansion or a even a white spouse, will always be treated like a minority.

However, we are moving into a time when minorities are refusing to be silenced and Cardi is a figurehead for that uprising. According to Wear Your Voice Mag, Cardi has 'galvanized a black feminist hoeism politic that allows for black women and femmes to feel empowered in whichever way they perform, present and navigate outside of the gaze of respectability.'

It's unfortunate that the historic accomplishments of women of colour are being unpacked and scrutinised as a means to belittle their success but Cardi B is a perfect example of the potential that black girls have in an environment that’s increasingly stifling to their success.

Cardi B shows young women of colour that they do not need to be anything other than themselves in order to be successful and that in itself, is revolutionary.