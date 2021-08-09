RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Can you rock Ankara like BB Naija's Beatrice?

Temi Iwalaiye

Before the Big Brother House, Beatrice was a fashion model for different fashion houses.

Beatrice wearing Odeva Nigeria {instagram/beatrice}
Beatrice wearing Odeva Nigeria {instagram/beatrice}

Beatrice Agba Nwaji is in the news this week after she was evicted from the ongoing season of Big Brother Naija.

Beatrice spent two weeks in the house and now leaves to some celebrity status.

But who was she before she got into the house?

She was a model and featured in different comedy skits before her BB Naija fame.

She once modelled for Trish Couture and Odeva Nigeria and she killed it in some Ankara gowns.

These gowns are so beautiful, you can definitely draw some inspiration from her.

See some of the gowns below she modelled for them;

