Campbell’s Amsmb Apparel set to launch in New York, Lagos store

While basking in the euphoria of getting appreciable patronage online, Amsmb Apparel of Campbell Olajide Ajiye (SR), the Nigerian celebrity photo journalist turned fashion designer is ready for the stores in Atlanta, New York and Lagos, Nigeria.

Since introduced in 2011, ‘The Alpha Money Self Made Billionaires (AMSMB), a brand, which was inspired by the Gianni Versace, Bevista, Roberto Cavalli and Louis Vuitton, has gotten the attentions of local and international showbiz personalities, and actually became a registered brand in USA when Campbell moved into US in 2016.

However, Campbell Ajiye (SR) who is also a fashion and Art student of Savannah college of Art and Design, SCAD Atlanta GA, broke the internet a couple of months ago, when the promotional pictures of sexy damsels in Amsmb apparel surfaced online.

"Through our website www.amsmbofficial.com , which was launched in 2016, AMSMB has found an appeal in some parts of the World and it has been in the plan to open stores in some cities around the globe. Since I was born in Nigeria and a resident in Atlanta, New York, I think it’s ideal to start from these places.

I started small and have been able to find my way by fortunate twist of events that has involved meticulous planning and that is still steadily gaining momentum, I want to share my experiences as an entrepreneur and to mentor younger people, sharing with them that success is about nothing short of hard work and the rest is just grace!!”, Campbell confessed.

The seasoned photographer cum fashion designer born Campbell O. Ajiye has had a career path that has traversed the media profession in Nigeria and West Africa.

AJ Campbell as he’s fondly called was so much of a force behind the camera lens and had covered numerous assignments that reckoned him as one of the respected photojournalists who kicked off a career path that lasted up to a decade.

Having captured moments in pictures of global celebrities like Agbani Darego, Uche Orji, JJ Okocha, Kanu Nwakwo, NBA Super Star Emeka Okafor, Usher Raymond, Wyclef Jean. Eve, Kc & Jojo, Ginuwine, the American R&B sensation ‘JOE’, Sisquo and Dru-Hill, as well as covering several A-list events home and abroad, AJ Campbell’s passion for music grew, and he became one of the fastest growing Afro-pop Nigerian artistes.

Worked closely in the studios in Nigeria for a few years with top rated artistes and producers like late OJB Jezreel, ID Cabassa, Mr. Daz, Sheyman, K-Solo, Puffy Tee and host of other talents, a workaholic and innovator Campbell made few hit songs which went viral and gradually built a force of personality that carried him further to make the journey abroad in a bold attempt to conquer the international scene.

While away in Egypt in late 2011, the multi-talented AJ Campbell embraced another line of business, which is fashion and he came up with clothing line called, ‘The Alpha Money Self Made Billionaires (AMSMB).

In Egypt, AJ Campbell has participated in many concerts with top musical stars like Tuface Idibia, Fuse ODG, DJ Humility, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Chuddy K, Sheyman, Eddy Kenzo and Reminisce amongst a host of other crooners from Nigeria who also endorsed AMSMB Apparel.

Even though Campbell has always said he is a bit of a shy person, it has not deterred his bold and daring strides to conquer the world.

