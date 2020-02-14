Today's Woman magazine is all about sharing amazing achievements, strides, and complexities of being a woman.

In celebration of her 20th anniversary, the magazine decided to celebrate the wife of the soul singer, Busola Dakolo, whose experience with rape shook the whole country in 2019.

After several years of uncertainty and pain, Busola shares her truth and takes pride in her freedom in an interview with the magazine.

Tagged “Freedom”, Busola who is a mother of three and the owner of a thriving photography business and skill acquisition company, discusses in an accompanying interview her past, her present, and more importantly, her future.

Busola Dakolo is the new cover of TW Magazine's January/ February issue [BellaNaija] Instagram/ TODAY'S WOMAN MAGAZINE

On the cover, she rocked a yellow tutu dress that showed off her shoulder in a sexy and confident way. Her bangs and subtle makeup is worth crushing on.

ALSO READ: Here's what this power couple wore to host the AMVCA nominee revelation

Busola also slayed in an off-shoulder check printed top and a blue denim pant with a white sneakers that fits perfectly.