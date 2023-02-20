ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle  >  Fashion

What Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema wore to the NBA All-Star halftime concert

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what these three superstars wore to perform.

Rema, Tems and Burna Boy [Gettyimages]
Rema, Tems and Burna Boy [Gettyimages]

It can truly be said now, Afro beats to the world! Performing on such a massive platform, the NBA All-Star halftime concert this weekend was not one but three Nigerians, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema.

While their musical performance was certainly sonorous and would be applauded by the music reporter, our focus is on what they wore, and indeed, they all looked so good.

Burna Boy performing at the NBA All-Star concert [Gettyimages]
Burna Boy performing at the NBA All-Star concert [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Grammy Award-winner, Burna Boy looked like an absolute rock star in black leather pants and a leather jacket. Rock stars love wearing leather because it’s absolutely badass. Did you notice how he wore three belts? -classic Burna.

Tems before her performance [Instagram/tems]
Tems before her performance [Instagram/tems] Pulse Nigeria

Grammy Award-winner, Tems wore black trousers with white prints and a corset top. It was a very hip-hop look, incredibly fresh, young, and a bit gothic. She paired it with bold jewellery on his neck, wrist and fingers. We love to see Tems in brighter colours though.

Rema at the concert [Gettyimages]
Rema at the concert [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Rema looked every inch like a Gen Z, this 22-year-old has been having an excellent year since his single, “Calm down” has been topping the charts.

Rema wore interesting jeans with light green pockets, a white shirt, a white bomber jacket with appliques at the back, a white baseball cap and white sneakers. He looked so youthful and cool.

We are really proud of their performance and their outfits too!

Temi Iwalaiye

