What Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema wore to the NBA All-Star halftime concert

While their musical performance was certainly sonorous and would be applauded by the music reporter, our focus is on what they wore, and indeed, they all looked so good.

Burna Boy

Pulse Nigeria

Grammy Award-winner, Burna Boy looked like an absolute rock star in black leather pants and a leather jacket. Rock stars love wearing leather because it’s absolutely badass. Did you notice how he wore three belts? -classic Burna.

Tems

Pulse Nigeria

Grammy Award-winner, Tems wore black trousers with white prints and a corset top. It was a very hip-hop look, incredibly fresh, young, and a bit gothic. She paired it with bold jewellery on his neck, wrist and fingers. We love to see Tems in brighter colours though.

Rema

Pulse Nigeria

Rema looked every inch like a Gen Z, this 22-year-old has been having an excellent year since his single, “Calm down” has been topping the charts.

Rema wore interesting jeans with light green pockets, a white shirt, a white bomber jacket with appliques at the back, a white baseball cap and white sneakers. He looked so youthful and cool.