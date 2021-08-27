Some of them stole the spotlight with their beautiful pictures and raked many likes on Instagram.

Here are the Nigerian celebrity pictures that caught our eyes this week.

Burna Boy

This week Burna Boy posted a picture from his new music video wearing New Bottega tracksuit and shoes.

Vee Iye

Vee has us green with envy in this Julyet Peter’s silk gown.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke is wedding guest-ready in a gown by Somo by Somo. The bodice of the gown screams snatched waist.

Tacha

Stones and rhinestones, Tacha is blinged out to perfection in this gown with a nude underlay from Xtrabrides Lagos.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja wore a metallic blue dress from Tularoo. She is a superstar with her hair laid to perfection and minimal jewellry.

Cee C