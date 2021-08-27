This week has been an eventful one. There were movie premieres, weddings and events that required celebrities to dress glamorously.
Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week
Which celebrity picture posted on Instagram caught your eyes this week?
Some of them stole the spotlight with their beautiful pictures and raked many likes on Instagram.
Here are the Nigerian celebrity pictures that caught our eyes this week.
Burna Boy
This week Burna Boy posted a picture from his new music video wearing New Bottega tracksuit and shoes.
Vee Iye
Vee has us green with envy in this Julyet Peter’s silk gown.
Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke is wedding guest-ready in a gown by Somo by Somo. The bodice of the gown screams snatched waist.
Tacha
Stones and rhinestones, Tacha is blinged out to perfection in this gown with a nude underlay from Xtrabrides Lagos.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon Ooja wore a metallic blue dress from Tularoo. She is a superstar with her hair laid to perfection and minimal jewellry.
Cee C
Cee C is perfectly sequined in this black gown from Xtrabrides Lagos. The fringe ponytail hairstyle is reminiscent of female Chinese warriors.
