In the spirit of keeping it in the family, Burna's looks are curated by his stylist sister Ronami Ogulu. Ronami, who is responsible for some of Burna's most iconic looks and who has been featured in Vogue, knows how to nail that high-end/street look that Burna pulls off so well.

For his Coachella performance, we knew they were going to pull something fantastic out of the bag but this Kenneth Ize fit is everything and more.

Kenneth Ize is a Nigerian designer who is known for his intricate work with traditional weaving, aso-oke. His latest collection, which features Burna's iconic outfit, was presented at Paris Fashion Week in France and earned him a coveted LVMH prize nomination.

We love that in everything he does and everywhere he goes, Burna brings a piece of home. Well done to him and Ronami for providing such huge platforms for homegrown talent.

Looking sharp, Burna Boy took to the stage and thrille fans with a selection of his popular hitis like, ‘Ye,’ ‘Dangote,’ ‘Tonight,’ ‘Killin Dem,’ ‘Soke,’On The Low,’ and others. He even performed his Zanku anthem ‘Killin Dem,’ which got the crowd moving.

About Kenneth Ize

Born in Lagos, Nigerian fashion designer Kenneth Ize launched his eponymous label in 2013, straight after graduating from the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. It was a risky move for the fairly new designer but it was one that paid off as his label was an instant hit due to his successful marriage of the traditional and the current. His use of aso-oke and adire is inspired and has inspired many designers to follow suit and explore materials pertinent to Nigeria’s rich cultural history.

The Kenneth Ize brand takes a sustainable approach to the design by using locally-sourced materials locally and ensuring a fair and safe working space for all workers and artisans, one that encourages collaboration and births magic.