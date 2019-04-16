"Boz" a highly-respected businesswoman and marketing executive who is the current chief marketing officer at William Morris Endeavor. Previously, she served as chief brand officer at Uber until June 2018. Bozoma is one of the most well-known black faces in the American marketing space and regularly shares her knowledge on panels; often very vocal about her experience in corporate America.

Bozoma has reached star status and is now set to star in her own TV show. Talking to the Fast Company, she describes the show as a cross between Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Mister Rogers, and The Oprah Winfrey Show, that it will bring a sense of “purposefulness” to a range of topics that span her personal and professional life, from her love of fashion to the challenges of being a single, working mother and widow.

Bozoma now features in her own fashion spread among the pages of luxury retail site Net-A-Porter's magazine, The Porter Edit. Styled by Jason Rembert, Bozoma looks like an ethereal black goddess in a series of floaty chiffon dresses and a a bad ass boss in a structured jumpsuit.

The Porter Edit writes:

She's the pin-sharp renegade who has transformed some of the world's most iconic brands from Pepsi to Apple Music to Beats. Here,the indomitable Bozoma Saint John tells Carina Chocano about her new TV show, how she finds power in clothes and why we must all embrace our true selves

Writing on her Instagram about the exciting editorial, Bozoma said:

“Who’s the Boz?” Tuh!

Porter Magazine found out!! And truth be told, I too, surprisingly found out in this spread pictorial and article in their summer issue!! It’s rare to be taken aback by someone else’s interpretation of you. And in this case, I was surprised by the raw way @carina_chocano has been able to tell my story. I’m grateful for her insight, and the beauty of her observances in ways that are hard for me to see myself. I’m also grateful to @lukeguilford for seeing me through his lens and capturing the fresh-faced fullness of my power in this very moment.

Credits:

Photography: Luke Gilford

Model: Bozoma Saint John

Styling: Jason Rembert

Hair: Mary Daniels

Make-Up: Tai Young