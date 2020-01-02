Rocking the right suit set will give you a sense of fearlessness and the boss chic vibe you need to conquer 2020.

Media personality, Bolanle Olukanni is serving the same vibe as she styles her power suit in the most creative ways. She definitely knows how to make fashion statements with her look. From prints to bright colours, Bolanle is all shades of a girl boss.

The looks are easy to style and these photos will show you how to rock a power suit in the most stylish way.

1. There's nothing as attractive as rocking a monochrome suit in the most stylish way. The well-tailored suit gave her the power look that should come with every suit.

Power look! Get more creative with your suits just like Bolanle in this lovely leather suit. This is not your regular look.The hoodie made the look unique, and we're a fan.

3. You can go all out in prints and still slay at that party. We also love the way the fur sat pretty on the suit.

ALSO READ: Need a cue on black dress? Here's how to style the colour for every occasion

4. Bright colours are known to look exceptional. You can light up that environment with a bright coloured suit set just like this.

5. Who says you can't wear African prints as suits? Well, Bolanle just proved that rocking an Adire suit is effortlessly beautiful.