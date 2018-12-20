Bloom by FBD gets us in the festive mood with latest collection 'Swirl'

The playful campaign features Anto Lecky and Bunmi Balagon modelling the fun and flirty brand and they both wear the colourful and vibrant clothes perfectly.

These Bloom by FBD are perfect party pieces and as the name suggests, they're for the outgoing young woman who wants to enjoy herself during the holiday season.

According to the brand:

This collection plays on the ideals of the fashion house : clothing that makes women feel special, beautiful and most importantly, confident!

The pieces are fun and flirty, cute and classy. As the title Swirl implies, the pieces are just right for the lady who loves to Swirl - this holiday season she will be letting her hair down and having a good time, while looking fabulous in Bloom Pieces.

The Creative Director Derin describes the collection as; “A must have in every woman’s wardrobe, affordable and easy to wear. All pieces were tailored with love.”

Credits

Brand: @bloombyfbd

Models: @antolecky & @bunmii_

Photographer: @mide_wey

Hair: @fjesam

Makeup: @bbbyugo

Creative Direction: @thestyle.concierge