Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with cancer

We are sad to report the passing of fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez. The beautiful, graceful and resilient woman who documented her battle with stomach cancer, lost that battle yesterday. She died surrounded by friends and family.

Kyrzayda, a popular fashion blogger has lost her year-long battle with aggressive stomach cancer . The radiant fashion blogger first rose to fame with her eclectic and stylish looks. She was sexy, edgy and fun and she blogged about her adventures in the most captivating way.

Kryzayda had already amassed quite the following when she shocked fans by announcing that she had been diagnosed with stomach cancer following some health issues in late 2017 . Soon after Kyrzayda was diagnosed and instead of letting the disease defeat her, she remained defiant in the face of diversity and was determined to make sure that her diagnosis didn't stop her zeal for life.

She blogged throughout her battle, documenting each treatment and each milestone including losing her hair and losing weight. We watched as Kryzayda became a shadow of herself but the smile never left her lips nor the light left her eyes. She was a fantastic example of remaining strong in the face of adversity.

Writing on Kyrzayda's Instagram, her friend Joanne confirmed her death:

You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend.

Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest.

Heaven has gained an Angel!

We love you forever! - Joanne

8.18.78 - 9.9.18

Kyrzayda will be very sorely missed and we wish peace and healing upon her friends and family.

Every single day, we are reminded of the remarkable resilience of some people battling with things we could not even imagine. One such person is fashion and lifestyle blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez who is currently fighting stage 4 cancer but she's not letting the disease stop her style.

Kyrzayda is a fashion and lifestyle blogger who started her run as far back as 2013. As many fashion and lifestyle bloggers would tell you, Kyrzayda also started her blog as a means to express herself, share her style and help people find their footing in the fashion world . In 2016, she quit her job and decided to be a full-time vlogger and run a boutique too.

She describes herself as a 37- year old full time mother who loves Jesus and is passionate about fashion and fitness. From the minute she started the blog, it was clear that Kyrzayda had a unique flair for style and amassed quite a following taking her fans along on her life journey.

Everything took a turn for the worst in late 2017 when Kyrzayda was hospitalised stating she had fluid in her lungs and stomach. Soon after Kyrzayda was diagnosed and instead of letting the disease defeat her, she remained defiant in the face of diversity and is determined to make sure that her diagnosis does not stop her zeal for life.

Writing on her blog about her diagnosis, Kyrzayda wrote:

Hi Loves!!

Stopping by to give a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone who has been super supportive to me in this time of need. As you guys know I was recently diagnosed with cancer :(. But wait let’s rewind to a few weeks ago when I was given a different diagnosis (ENDO) but it wasn’t 100%. You guys also supported me by sending me messages and keeping me alert to the symptoms of ENDO.

My symptoms had nothing to do with ENDO. I took it upon me to go back into the ER my body didn’t feel right. I was super bloated but it wasn’t normal. I know my body and something wasn’t right. I was admitted for having fluids in my lungs and stomach the same night I went into the ER. After being in the hospital for 4 days, and getting some more tests done including a biopsy, the sad news came in. YOU HAVE cancer. Shit … F…K your world changes. Your head spins and you just want to cry to your Mom. I’m doing ok now just waiting for the next process which is CHEMO.

I’m so thankful this platform allows us to connect and support each other.

After announcing her health situation the young mother informed her followers that she would be going in for chemotherapy.

Whilst her followers didn't expect her to be posting as regularly, Kyrzayda shocked the world by continuing to post about her style, health and current situation as often as possible.

Fans have followed Kyrzayda's tumultuous journey and watched her not only lose her hair but also lose a significant amount of weight as her harrowing treatment takes its toll.

Despite it all, Kyrzayda remains effortlessly stylish and optimistic, her positivity and her passion for life is incredibly inspiring and we take a look at the woman who is not letting her diagnosis dim her shine.