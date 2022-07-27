RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Blazer up! 5 ways to dress up a blazer

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is how to dress up a blazer;

Nengi, Liquorose and Sharon in blazers [Instagram]

One of the most versatile pieces of clothing a woman can own is a blazer. It switches from corporate to casual quickly. You can wear a blazer either to dress up or dress down.

Wear this for an office party, dinner party or a date. Loose-fitting blazers make you look like the real deal.

Pants always go perfectly with a nice pair of shorts. They are perfect for a date or a party.

Try a blazer in A different material. Ankara blazers are usually cultural and have a beautiful aesthetic. Try it without a camisole for the desired effect.

A skirt and a blazer have been an unbeatable combination from time immemorial.

Throw away shorts, trousers and skirts and just wear a blazer as a gown.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

