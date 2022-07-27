Blazer up! 5 ways to dress up a blazer

One of the most versatile pieces of clothing a woman can own is a blazer. It switches from corporate to casual quickly. You can wear a blazer either to dress up or dress down.
Here is how to dress up a blazer;
Paired with pants
Wear this for an office party, dinner party or a date. Loose-fitting blazers make you look like the real deal.
Paired with shorts
Pants always go perfectly with a nice pair of shorts. They are perfect for a date or a party.
Ankara blazer without a camisole
Try a blazer in A different material. Ankara blazers are usually cultural and have a beautiful aesthetic. Try it without a camisole for the desired effect.
Paired with a mini skirt
A skirt and a blazer have been an unbeatable combination from time immemorial.
Blazer as a gown
Throw away shorts, trousers and skirts and just wear a blazer as a gown.
