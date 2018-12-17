Bland2Glam presents their captivating Holiday collection full of festive sparkle

The Bland2Glam Holiday Collection is designed and created by the brand's design team, hence all of the jewelry is exclusive to Bland2glam. The collection is available at their various retail hubs across the country and is a true reflection of Bland2Glam's exquisite pulse on semi-precious stones and gold tones.

Pieces from the collection are priced from N4,950 and features 6 different styles composed of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings in stones and gold tone finishes.

Designed with professionally cut stones and faceted metal details, the collection offers a glistening array of jewelry that will definitely keep heads turning this holiday and thereafter.

Enjoy photos from the collection!

Credit:

Jewellery - @bland2glam

Photography - @sunmisola_olorunisola

Model - @debrah_waters