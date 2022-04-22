RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Big breasts? Here's the best way to dress

Berlinda Entsie

Though a full bust is enviable, that's not to say it doesn't come with some sartorial challenges.

A curvy figure with big breasts is a symbol of femininity.

What some women long for is a challenge for others: Poorly fitting bras and unflatteringly cut tops bother many women.

Regardless of whether you want to emphasize your cleavage or prefer to conceal your bust - with the right cuts and a well-fitting bra, you can also dress stylishly and tastefully as a large-chested woman. Your cleavage is an asset that many women envy you for - so bring your female figure to the fore with confidence.

In order to emphasize the female silhouette favourably and make everyday styling easier for you, we have put together a style guide for the large bust in this article. We are also giving valuable tips on choosing the right bra for big busts.

  • Find a good bra 

Get yourself measured and buy your correct size. We all know that we’re wearing the wrong size, especially as our weight goes up and down.

  • Don’t hide them

But flaunting is not necessarily the crux. It’s really all about balance. You can wear tight things and cleavage-revealers – it depends on how you wear them.

  • Wear a tight white tee with a loose-fitting pair of jeans or pleated skirt

Do not go tight on tight – those knockers will stand out like needles on a cactus. Or don’t show lots of leg and lots of cleavage. Instead, opt for a slight darker-toned long pair of pants and pair it with a boob-baring blouse.

  • Spaghetti straps are not the enemy

It’s such a great trend to follow and allows you to wear some of your favourite summer items all year round. Another great one to follow is chokers. Chokers and big boobs go together.

  • Button-downs and blazers can be your friends

Not only is this dress made from fabric with generous stretch, but it's also designed to have a ruched effect around the buttons that make any pulling of the fabric look totally intentional.

Berlinda Entsie

